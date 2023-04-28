The global economy is once again at a highly uncertain time. Inflation hit multi-decade highs last year in many economies, prompting central banks to raise interest rates to put inflation downward rapidly. However, this policy has pressured parts of the financial system, raising concerns about financial stability. Banks' strong liquidity and capital positions suggest that banks would be able to absorb the effects of monetary policy tightening and adjust smoothly. However, some financial institutions with business models that relied heavily on the continuation of ultra-low nominal interest rates of recent years have faced severe stress as they have proven either unprepared or unable to adapt to the rapid pace of interest rate increases.
The collapse of confidence in the financial sector
The unexpected failures of two specialized regional banks in the United States in mid-March 2023 and the collapse of confidence in Credit Suisse, a significant global bank, have rattled financial markets. This resulted in depositors and investors reassessing the security provided by banks and gradually moving away from institutions and investments deemed vulnerable. The loss of confidence in Credit Suisse sent stock indices in major markets to their lowest levels, creating turmoil mainly in banking stocks, which in some cases came under extreme pressure.
Despite the actions taken with robust policies by the governments to support the banking sector and secure the markets, some depositors and investors have become especially sensitive to any news concerning the banking sector. Investors and depositors are struggling to discern the extent of vulnerabilities in banks and non-bank financial institutions and the impact these vulnerabilities have on the course of the economy. In the meantime, financial conditions have tightened, which will likely imply a reduction in lending and economic activity.
In early 2023, after last year's adverse shocks and before the recent turmoil in the financial sector, activity in the global economy had shown signs of stabilization. However, the recent increase in the volatility of the financial industry created uncertainty in the financial markets. Multiple indicators of the economy are pointing in different directions, thus creating a foggy landscape in the economic outlook around the world. As long as the financial sector remains volatile, uncertainty will remain high with the balance of risks steadily shifting to the downside.
Policymakers make difficult trade-offs
The main forces that influenced the world in 2022 remain in 2023: These forces include:
-
The tight monetary stances of central banks to moderate inflation.
-
The limited fiscal buffers to absorb shocks amid historically high debt levels.
-
Commodity price spikes.
-
The geo-economic fragmentation due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
All these forces are now overlapping and interacting creating new concerns about financial stability as economic conditions become more difficult. Policymakers are now being asked to make difficult trade-offs to reduce inflation and maintain growth while maintaining financial stability. Tight monetary policy has begun to show a slowdown in new housing construction in many countries.
Inflation
Falling fuel and energy commodity prices, from mid-2022 at a three-month seasonally adjusted annual rate, contributed to the decline in headline inflation, particularly for the United States, the euro area and Latin America.
However, the differences between the economies are widening even between neighbouring economies, as reflected in the countries' divergences in the inflation level. For example, headline inflation is almost 7% (year-on-year) in the euro area, yet some member states are seeing inflation rates close to 15% and over 10% in the UK, leaving household budgets pushed.
Inflation expectations have remained stable, with professional forecasters keeping projected five-year inflation rates close to their pre-pandemic levels. To ensure this remains the case, major central banks have generally remained firm in their announcements about the need for a tight monetary policy stance, signalling that interest rates will stay higher for longer than expected to address inflation.
Labour market
The labour market is tight, partly reflecting a slow recovery in labour supply after the pandemic, with fewer older workers participating in the workforce. Ratios of job openings to the number of unemployed in the United States and the euro area at the end of 2022 were at their highest levels in decades, while real wage growth in advanced economies was lower than in late 2021.
Market repricing
As of early 2023, financial markets expected less policy tightening than suggested by central banks. This expectation, as it was not confirmed, led to a deviation with the effect of increasing the risks and thus, a significant market repricing took place. In the US, the repricing implies that the market is shifting to close much of the gap, with the Federal Reserve's expected policy path as markets respond to inflation. However, the recent turmoil in the financial sector and the associated tightening of credit conditions have pushed interest rates up, reopening the gap in the United States. This may reflect, in part, that the emergence of liquidity and safety premiums is a response to financial market volatility rather than pure policy expectations. However, risks to financial markets from sudden repricing due to changes in policy rate expectations remain highly significant.
Debt
Private and public debt has reached levels not seen in decades in most economies and remains high, despite falling in 2021-22. The tightening of monetary policy has led to sharp increases in borrowing costs, raising concerns about the debt sustainability of some economies. The effects of the latest turmoil in financial markets in emerging markets and sovereign spreads in developing economies have been limited so far, but there is a substantial risk of a surge in the coming months if global financial conditions tighten further.
Economic activity was more resilient
The shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 continues to reverberate around the world, yet economic activity in Europe in 2022 was more resilient than expected, given the significant negative terms of trade from the war and associated economic sanctions. Large fiscal support measures for households and businesses were used to help them deal with the energy crisis.
Oil and gas prices have started to fall from their peaks in mid-2022. The actions taken have softened the adverse effects of the energy crisis in Europe, with better-than-expected levels of consumption and investment in the third quarter of 2022. Sustaining lower prices this year will depend on the absence of further adverse supply shocks.
Economic and market expectations
The global economy's return to the economic growth rates that prevailed before 2022, after the recent turmoil in the financial sector, is becoming increasingly elusive.
Many economies will likely experience slower income growth in 2023 amid rising unemployment. Moreover, even with central banks raising interest rates to reduce inflation, the road to price stability may be long. In the medium term, the prospects for growth now look dimmer than they have in decades.
Governments are, on average, expected to gradually withdraw fiscal policy support, including reducing commodity prices, by lowering packages designed to protect households and businesses from the impact of fuel price increases and energy in 2022.
More likely, the recent turmoil in the financial sector will be contained and will not cause significant disruptions to global economic activity with a widespread recession. Based on the assumption that global interest rates will remain high as central banks remain focused on returning inflation to their targets while deploying tools to maintain financial stability as needed, Fuel commodity prices will ease in 2023 amid slowing global demand. Crude oil prices are forecast to decline in 2023 and 2024, while commodity prices in Agriculture, Livestock, Chemicals, and metals are expected to remain broadly unchanged.
