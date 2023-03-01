Follow alongside our analysis and trades on Twitter at Tradeguidance where every trade entry is planned with swing trading in mind while keeping a keen eye on monetary policy statements.
The RB of New Zealand released their February statement on Feb 22. While we saw an interim pop in the currency owing to the hawkish policy statement and 50-basis point rate adjustment, the NZD continued to decline and this analysis focuses on NZDUSD as a benchmark study while not analyzing other important spot pairs like AUDNZD. The statements by the RB chief reiterared that demand in the economy remained robust in 2022 with growth spurred on by household spending and construction activity, strong government spending and a swift recovery in tourism since the pandemic related reopening. Household spending apparently remaining strong but tapering lower giving early clues to falling prices as regions also recover from natural disasters. Business sentiment of the outlook have taken a dip with weaking housing demand and slowing exports as globally trading nations grapple with inflation and slowing economic conditions. The NZ Fed rate was adjusted to 4.75% an aggressive adjustment with future rate hikes to be dependent on inflation and spending readings.
For the shorter term market participant we analyze the spot pair of NZDUSD which has taken a back seat in terms of prices in recent sessions but is showing signs of moving out from the bottom to prior mapped resistance levels. The move higher is being mapped using simple Fibonacci studies and in this specific instance, Fibonacci extensions which marks the short term price target for the NZDUSD at or above 0.62930. So this is a bullish analysis while expecting the USD to give up ground allowing the NZD to regain some ground. Initial and secondary Fib resistance is mapped at 0.63345 and 0.63825 respectively. See chart below:
