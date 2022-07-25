Recap July 22 - The S&P opened flat and then zig zagged 13 handles higher into a 9:51 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 10:07 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into a 10:54 AM high. From that high the S&P declined 42 handles into a 2:14 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into the close.

7/22 – The major indices, following a first half hour high, declined into a 2:14 PM low, & then had a 1/3 retracement into the close to finish with a moderately strong down per the following closes: DJIA - 137.61; S&P 500 - 37.32; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 225.50.

Looking Ahead – Friday had a moderate decline, with a 1/3 retracement rally into the close. We have three points indicating a change in trend for 7/25. The ideal scenario is for a morning test of Friday’s low to set up for a rally. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication of a moderate imbalance of too many shorts.

This is not an outright buy signal.

Coming Events:

3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.

B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.

C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.

D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.

E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

NYSE – 7/25

Fibonacci – 7/25, 7/28

Astro – 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3930, 3760 Resistance – 4012, 4088

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 3930, 3760 Resistance – 4012, 4088

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.