Recap 8/19 – The S&P opened with an 18 handles gap down and then traded 42 handles lower into an 11:12 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into a 12:57 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 23 handles into a 3:08 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 8 handles into the close.

8/19 – The major indices had a large down day to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 292.30; S&P 500 - 55.26; and the Nasdaq Comp. – 260.13.

Looking Ahead – We are in a relatively quiet period now. The next major change in trend window is 8/23 – 8/23 AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.

A. 8/23 PM – Saturn Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, COMMODITY INDEX, OIL.

8/23 PM – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

8/23 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.

8/23 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW

8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH

Fibonacci – 8/22,

Astro – 8/19, 8/24 , 8/26 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4210 Resistance – 4330, 4367

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4260, 4210 Resistance – 4330, 4367

Please see below the August Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.