Recap 8/19 – The S&P opened with an 18 handles gap down and then traded 42 handles lower into an 11:12 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into a 12:57 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 23 handles into a 3:08 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 8 handles into the close.
8/19 – The major indices had a large down day to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 292.30; S&P 500 - 55.26; and the Nasdaq Comp. – 260.13.
Looking Ahead – We are in a relatively quiet period now. The next major change in trend window is 8/23 – 8/23 AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.
A. 8/23 PM – Saturn Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, COMMODITY INDEX, OIL.
8/23 PM – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
8/23 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.
8/23 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Market Math –
8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW
8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH
Fibonacci – 8/22,
Astro – 8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4210 Resistance – 4330, 4367
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4260, 4210 Resistance – 4330, 4367
Please see below the August Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
