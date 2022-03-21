Recap 3/18 - Friday, the S&P gapped down 4 handles and then declined another 17 handles into a 9:34 AM low of the day.

From that low, the S&P rallied 75 handles into a 3:35 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged sideways to close only

2 handles off the high of the day.

3/18 – The major indices had a strong up day to finish with the following closes: INDU + 274.17; S&P 500 + 51.45: and the

NASDAQ Composite + 279.06.

Looking ahead - We are now at the third window and nearing the end of our thee day change in trend cluster. The S&P, following four big rally days, closed Friday very near the high of the day. Given the four day rally and the number of change in trend points for this weekend and into 3/21, I am going to stick my neck out and say there is a good chance for a high either over the weekend or on Monday. Please see details below. Additionally, the S&P has now rallied to the 50% retracement level of the entire down move, which is 4467. Friday’s high was 4465.40. The next Fibonacci level is at the .618 retracement at 4550.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.

3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/21 , 3/25 AC

S&P 500* - 3/21 , 3/23, 3/25 AC

Fibonacci – 3/18

Astro – 3/18-21 , 3/23, 3/25

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4360 Resistance – 4467, 4480, 4550

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4360 Resistance – 4467, 4480, 4550

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.