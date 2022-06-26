Recap 6/24 – Friday, the S&P opened with a 28 handle gap up and then traded another 64 handles higher into n 11:06 AM high.
From that high, the S&P traded in a very narrow slightly upward biased trading range, culminating with a small pullback low into 3:35 PM.
From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into the close.
6/24 – The major indices gapped up and then just kept trending higher all day, for a huge up day and to finish with the following closes:
DJIA + 823.32; S&P 500 +116.01; and the Nasdaq Composite + 375.43.
Looking Ahead – The next change in trend point is Monday, 6/27 AC, with Neptune in Pisces turning Retrograde.
This will be followed the next night. 6/28 AC, with a New Moon.
The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
C. 6/27 AC – Neptune in Pisces turns Retrograde. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
D. 6/28 AC – New Moon in Cancer Apogee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Silver.
E. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Market Math –
6/29 = 861 Music days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR HIGH
*DJIA – 6/27
Fibonacci – 6/27
Astro – 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3820 Resistance – 3907, 3970, 4061
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 3820 Resistance – 3907, 3970, 4061
Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
