Have a Great Weekend!

Recap 9/09 - The S&P opened with a 17 handle gap up and then steadily and gradually moved 54 handles higher into a 3:44 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 10 handles into the close.

9/08 – The major indices had a very strong and steady up day to finish per the following closes: DJIA + 377.19; S&P 500 + 61.18; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 250.18.

Looking Ahead – Friday, the S&P had a very strong and steady up day. There was a modest 10 handle pull back into the close. This sets the stage for a good sell set up into Monday for our 9/09 AC change in trend window. The super-duper ideal scenario is if the S&P were to rally to the 4106 – 4111 price window into Monday’s first hour. The August 16 high was 4325.28 and the September 06 low was 3886.75 for a range of 438.53. A 50% retracement of that range would be 4106.02. Here is another possibility. The S&P made a low immediately following Venus Perihelion, which is a 224.7 day cycle. If we add 224.7 to the low of 3886,75 we get 4111.45. Please see details below. As you can see below, the Astro radar goes quiet for several days. With Sir Isaac Newton in mind, a body in motion, tends to stay in motion, unless acted upon by an external force, suggests that if the S&P makes a high on Monday or no later than early Tuesday, the market potentially could head lower for several days.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

A. 9/09 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, WHEAT.

9/09 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, C.I., Oil.

9/09 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.

9/17 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market Math –

9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH

Fibonacci – 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27

*DJIA – 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27

*NYSE – 9/13, 9/26

Astro – 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4040 Resistance – 4085, 4106, 4111, 4158

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4040 Resistance – 4085, 4106, 4111. 4158

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results..