Recap the week of 531 – Tuesday, the S&P traded about 50 handles lower into a 10:10 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 60 handles into a

2:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 94 handles into a 6/01, 12:50 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 60 handles into a 3:18 PM high.

From that high, the S&P declined 52 handles into a 6/02, 10:26 AM low of the week. From that low, the S&P rallied 104 handles into the 6/02 close, near the high of the week and Mercury turning Direct. Friday, 6/03 the S&P gapped open down 38 handles and then traded another 41 handles lower into an 11:28 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 35 handles into a 1:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 3:44 PM low. From that low the S&P bounced 5 handles into the close.

6/03 – The major indices, had a strong down day per the following closes; DJIA - 348.58; S&P 500 - 68.28; & the Nasdaq Composite – 304.16.

Looking ahead – This weekend, we have a major change in trend window for Coffee, Copper, Oil, and Stocks. There is a good chance for the Stock Market to make a low on 6/06 and for Oil to make a high. Please see details below.

The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 6/02 AC – Mercury in Taurus turns Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Corn, Cotton, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 6/03 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/03 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Coffee & Copper.

D. 6/03 AC – Helio Jupiter 0 Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

E. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP

6/09 = 841 (29^2) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR TOP

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW

*DJIA – 6/6, 6/13, 6/27

*NASD – 5/31

Fibonacci – 5/31, 6/6, 6/8, 6/16, 6/21, 6/27

Astro – 5/31, 6/6, 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4100 Resistance – 4195

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4100 Resistance – 4195

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.