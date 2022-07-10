Recap week of July 05, 2022 - The S&P opened on 7/05 with a 32 handle gap down and then traded another 51 handles lower into a 10:04 AM low of the day, which turned out to be the low of the week. From that low, the S&P rallied 177 handles into a 11:26 AM, 7/08, high of the week.
7/08 – The major indices had a 177 handle rally week, peaked mid-day on Friday, and then turned to a mixed finish per the following closes:
DJIA – 46.40; S&P 500 – 3.24; and the Nasdaq Composite + 13.96
Looking Ahead - In our 6/30 email update we said, “… next change in trend is due 7.01 AC.” The first full trading day after the 7/1 AC weekend was Tuesday, 7/5 and the market made it’s low of the week, mid-day, on 7/5. Then, the S&P rallied 177 handles into a 7/8 high. We would have preferred that the S&P closed strong on Friday for an ideal set up. However, perhaps not quite as ideal, we had a very big four day rally week. This potentially sets up a change in trend for 7/11 – 7/12, with the 7/8 AC – 7/11 AC cluster of huge Astro events.
Please see details below.
The Now Index has back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Review & Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
1. A. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 7/01 AC – Geo Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.
C. 7/05 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 7/05 AC– Saturn 150 0 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 7/08 AC – Uranus Contra-Parallel US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 7/08 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
G. 7/08 AC – Pluto 0 US Pluto. 248 year cycle. MAJOR change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
2. A. 7/11 AM – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 7/11 PM – Uranus 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.
D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Market Math –
7/07 = 4,871 music days > 3/06/2009 MAJOR LOW
7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW
*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25
Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28
Astro – 7/5, 7/6, *7/11*, 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3790 Resistance – 4020
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 3790 Resistance – 4020
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!