Recap week of July 05, 2022 - The S&P opened on 7/05 with a 32 handle gap down and then traded another 51 handles lower into a 10:04 AM low of the day, which turned out to be the low of the week. From that low, the S&P rallied 177 handles into a 11:26 AM, 7/08, high of the week.

7/08 – The major indices had a 177 handle rally week, peaked mid-day on Friday, and then turned to a mixed finish per the following closes:

DJIA – 46.40; S&P 500 – 3.24; and the Nasdaq Composite + 13.96

Looking Ahead - In our 6/30 email update we said, “… next change in trend is due 7.01 AC.” The first full trading day after the 7/1 AC weekend was Tuesday, 7/5 and the market made it’s low of the week, mid-day, on 7/5. Then, the S&P rallied 177 handles into a 7/8 high. We would have preferred that the S&P closed strong on Friday for an ideal set up. However, perhaps not quite as ideal, we had a very big four day rally week. This potentially sets up a change in trend for 7/11 – 7/12, with the 7/8 AC – 7/11 AC cluster of huge Astro events.

Please see details below.

The Now Index has back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Review & Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

1. A. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 7/01 AC – Geo Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.

C. 7/05 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 7/05 AC– Saturn 150 0 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 7/08 AC – Uranus Contra-Parallel US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 7/08 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

G. 7/08 AC – Pluto 0 US Pluto. 248 year cycle. MAJOR change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

2. A. 7/11 AM – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 7/11 PM – Uranus 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.

D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

7/07 = 4,871 music days > 3/06/2009 MAJOR LOW

7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW

*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25

Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28

Astro – 7/5 , 7/6 , *7/11* , 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3790 Resistance – 4020

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 3790 Resista nce – 4020

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.