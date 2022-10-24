Recap 10/21 - The S&P opened with a 9 handle gap down and then traded another 10 handles lower into a 9:31 PM low of the day.

From that low, the S&P rallied 68 handles into a 10:07 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 46 handles into an 11:02 PM low.

From that low, the S&P rallied 89 handles into a 3:44 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 8 handles into the close.

10/21 – The major indices, following a soft opening, had a huge up day per the following closes: DJIA + 748.97; S&P 500 + 86.97; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 244.87.

Review and Looking ahead – Friday was a huge up day. This was only the first up day in a row, which does not add to the odds for our 10/21 AC change in trend. However, if the market opens strong on Monday, look for a high in the first hour. Trade small. This is not a high probability play. Keep in mind, if we get the peak on Monday, it may only be good for one day, as we have a Solar Eclipse 10/24 AC. There is a chance for a two day high. Please see below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.

10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals,

Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats,

OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.

10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.

Market Math –

Fibonacci – 10/24

Astro – 10/24, 10/28 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3650 Resistance – 3770, 3805

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 3650 Resistance – 3770, 3805

Please see below the October Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.