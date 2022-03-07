Recap Week of 2/28 – 3/04: Monday, the S&P gapped down 49 handles and then traded another 8 handles lower. From that low, the S&P rallied 60 handles into a 11:32 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 108 handles lower into a 3/01, 3:50 PM low of the week. From that low, the S&P rallied 134 handles into a 3/03, 9:48 AM, high of the week. From that high, the S&P declined 129 handles into a 3/04, 11:10 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 49 handles into a 3/04, 1:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into a 3:00 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into the close.

The week of 2/28 – The major indices traded in a wide trading range and close the week with a downward bias per the

following closes: INDU - 179.86; S&P 500 - 34.62; and the NASDAQ Composite - 224.50.

Looking ahead - The next major change in trend point is 3/08 PM. Then it is relatively quiet for about one week.

Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

A. 2/28 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

2/28 AC – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

3/02 PM – New Moon in Pisces. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and OIL.

3/04 PM – Jupiter 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3/04 PM – Helio Mars enters Capricorn. Important change in trend Coffee.

3/04 AC – Geo Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.

3/04 AC – Neptune 135 US North Node. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3/08 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel Latitude US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

2/28/22 – 55 (Fib.) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.

3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.

3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/3 , 3/7, 3/9 , 3/14, 3/21 , 3/25 AC

S&P 500* - *3/7* , 3/9, 3/14, 3/21 , 3/23, 3/25 AC

Fibonacci – 3/3, 3/11, 3/15, 3/18

Astro – 3/1, 3/2-3 , 3/7 , 3/18-21 , 3/23, 3/25

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4290 Resistance – 4430

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4290, 4110 Resistance – 4430

Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.