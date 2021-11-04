Results

Market Math

10/6 - 4,597 Music Days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

10/6 was a re-test of the 10/4 low of the month and a very good low. Score - 1 out of 1 = 100%.

Fibonacci -10/6, 10/15, 10/18,

10/29 10/6 was a re-test of the 10/4 low of the month and a very good low. 10/15 and 10/18 were not effective.

Score- 1 out of 3 good dates = 33.34%.

Astro - 10/4, 10/6, 10/11, 10/14, 10/15, 10/20, 10/25, 10/29 AC.

10/4 was the exact low of the month. 10/6 was a re-test of the 10/4 low of the month and a very good low.

10/11 was a pass. 10/14 was a breakout buy over a downtrend. 10/15 and 1020 were not effective.

10/25 was close in price and one day ahead of a short-term high. Score " 4 out of 6 good dates.

Total Score - 6 out of 10 good dates = 60%.

LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci.

M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.

