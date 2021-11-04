Results
Market Math
10/6 - 4,597 Music Days from the 3/06/2009 major low.
10/6 was a re-test of the 10/4 low of the month and a very good low. Score - 1 out of 1 = 100%.
Fibonacci -10/6, 10/15, 10/18,
10/29 10/6 was a re-test of the 10/4 low of the month and a very good low. 10/15 and 10/18 were not effective.
Score- 1 out of 3 good dates = 33.34%.
Astro - 10/4, 10/6, 10/11, 10/14, 10/15, 10/20, 10/25, 10/29 AC.
10/4 was the exact low of the month. 10/6 was a re-test of the 10/4 low of the month and a very good low.
10/11 was a pass. 10/14 was a breakout buy over a downtrend. 10/15 and 1020 were not effective.
10/25 was close in price and one day ahead of a short-term high. Score " 4 out of 6 good dates.
Total Score - 6 out of 10 good dates = 60%.
LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci.
M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
