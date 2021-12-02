Results -
" Market Math -
" 11/02 -" 4,624 Days (68^2) from the 3/06/2009 major low.
Score - 0 out of 1 good date = 0%.
Fibonacci -" 11/10, 11/15, 11/19-22, 11/26.
11/10 was the mid month low. 11/15 was a short term high. 11/19 was close in price and one day ahead of the high of the month. 11/22 was the exact high of the month. Score -" 4 out of 4 good dates = 100%.
Astro -" 11/1, 11/5, 11/10, 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.
11/1 was not effective. 11/5 was a very good high. 11/10 was the mid month low. 11/17 was a one day high.
11/19 was a one day high, and close in price and one day ahead of the high of the month. 11/22 was the exact high of the month. Score -" 5 out of 6 good dates = 83.33%.
Total Score -" 9 out of 11 good dates = 81.82%.
LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.
Please see below the enclosed forecast result chart taken from the December 2021 issue of Astro-Trend. This forecast was laid out in advance in the November 2021 Astro-Trend letter, which was published on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
The blue line shown below is the Planetary Index, prepared in advance for the Stock Market for November 01, 2021 through November 26, 2021. The dates are across the top of the chart. The black bars are the actual S&P 500 Index 10 minute bar chart, for November 01, 2021 through November 26, 2021, overlaid on the forecast graph, after the November 26 close.
