Outlook: We had expected Russia’s lie about withdrawing troops to have restored some of the dollar’s safe-haven allure, but apparently we have to wait until at least Feb 20, when the Belarus exercises are scheduled to end, or for another Event. The euro had wobbled overnight into Wednesday, but then rose yesterday, along with everything else. Logic doesn’t enter it–this is all crowd-following. We shall see if the shelling in Donbas, a region Russian wants to own, leads to anything today. So far it has led to a dragonfly doji in the euro but the dollar remains soft.

Today the data is Jan housing starts, expected down by 0.4% and permits, expected down a great deal more. We can’t read too much into it–some of it is bad weather, some of it is rising costs and shortages of things like garage doors, not to mention the Biden tariff on Canadian lumber. We also get the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey and the usual weekly jobless claims. None of this can hold a candle to the stand-off in Ukraine--or to disappointment over the Fed’s lack of clarity yesterday.

The dollar almost certainly suffered from the lack of aggressiveness in the Fed minutes. That’s because while admitting inflation is running too high, the Feds offered no guidance on how many hikes it expects or anything at all about QT (although there was some talk of not needing to support the housing market with purchases of mortgage-backeds). This is being called dovish, which is ridiculous but affects the tone all the same. Bloomberg reports that ahead of the minutes, Philadelphia Fed Harker said he favors a 25-bp hike and Minneapolis Fed Kashkari warned aggressive action risks a recession.

This comes on top of a day full of gloom about the Fed’s resolve. The market seems to have become bored with data showing higher inflation, possibly because players are skeptical the Fed will respond to it and go all the way with hikes at every meeting and QT. The skeptics may have a point–the Fed does tend to quit before it comes close to matching earlier rate forecasts as shown in the CME FedWatch. We tend to say it’s the market at fault–it over-estimates.

But critics are now saying it’s the Fed’s fault–it just can’t swallow really sizeable and prolonged hikes. In fact, over the past 50 years, it has quit upon reaching the 5-year yield (Authers in Bloomberg and Authers is good). This has left us in a world awash in cash and/or cheap money, with the result that it’s asset holders who benefit. And no central bank has a Plan for fixing it. One economist, who shall remain unnamed, calculates that with modest assumptions (e.g., Dallas Fed trimmed mean inflation), the Taylor Rule indicates the Fed funds rate should be 7.83%. This would take 7.75 years with a 25 bp hike every quarter.

We are not getting into some of the issues with the Taylor Rule, including trying to estimate real potential GDP and never mind all the variations of the rule that have emerged over the years, but it’s important to understand the principle–nominal rates should rise by more than inflation rises. When inflation goes up by 1%, rates should go up by more than 1%. In the end, the real rate (nominal minus inflation) should be steady or rising. Since our real rate right now is deeply negative, the Fed has a very long way to go, and asset-holders are betting it will chicken out long before we get anywhere close to a decent positive real rate.

As for fixing inflation, what a mess. We have both demand-driven inflation and supply-driven inflation, the supply kind having been absent for more than a decade. One fix might be to get rid of the tariffs imposed on China, which are nothing more than a tax on the consumer and no impediment to Chinese exporters. But this is a political hot potato because the president and the Dems would be accused of being soft on China. Another idea is suspending the federal tax on gasoline, but we have not seen any studies on how that cascades through prices.

A ray of light, maybe, is a UBS report this week outlined by Bloomberg saying “A quarter of the bottleneck pressure has been reduced versus the first three quarters of 2021 and it’s down 37% from an October peak… In the UBS model, container availability is still low and shipping costs are still high. But air cargo rates have leveled off, spending on goods is shifting to services and factory orders have slowed. Pressure is “starting to dissipate rapidly in places, despite omicron.”

Again, we have to expect information about inflation and the expectations derived from it to see-saw from day to day.

At least we can point to the first quarter not signaling recession, so far. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow is up to 1.5% (annual rate sa) from 0.7% on Feb 9. The gain is due to growth in personal consumption spending and private domestic investment growth, the same as last time–and despite a dip in government spending. We get another estimate today.

As for the FX forecast, everyone is at sixes and sevens. The outcomes so far are not consistent with the principle of a currency pair moving in sync with changes in the relative yields. The moves are also not consistent with any reality-checked expectations about the Russia crisis. After all, there is no way Russia will retreat without a prize, whether a chunk of Ukraine or a chunk of Nato. Accordingly. there is no way the eurozone can benefit from either outcome and the euro “should” be under pressure, not popping up clownishly. Trend followers are in despair–which trend, the short one (120/240 minutes) or the long one (days)? Sometimes it really is true that FX rates cannot be forecasted. This is one of those times. Longer run, we expect the dollar to benefit from both the yield and safe-haven viewpoints. But there’s many a slip between cup and lip.

Tidbit: TreasSec Yellen is worried about giving a patina of legitimacy to crypto by embracing the digital dollar. In contrast, China has already done it, if a bit experimentally–we read that people attending the Olympics can use their phones to translate dollars into yuan and spend it. Oh, dear. The opportunities for crime are mind-bending.

