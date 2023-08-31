The markets await the PCE inflation data out of the US later today and US non-farm payroll tomorrow. Earlier this week we saw soft employment data in the form of the US Jolts numbers showing a reduction in new jobs created. If the data today and tomorrow continues on the theme of softer economic data we could expect to see the US 10 year yield dip below 4 % and the USD should trade lower. The next support zone for the USD as measured by the DXY is seen at 102, some 150 points lower from here. That would equate to resistance in the EURUSD at 1.1060. Elsewhere we are seeing strength in the GBP which is currently trading as the best performer on the intra-day time frames. The commodity currencies namely the AUD and the NZD continue to trade with a softer stance following on from the China slow-down concerns and softer CPI releases earlier in the week. We are therefore looking at a trend continuation play in the GBPAUD. The recent daily pull back is now showing some bullish price action in the form of a bullish engulfed candle stick pattern at support. A break higher of Wednesday's close could set the course for trend continuation back to 1.99 zone. With stops below the pattern low makes for a decent 1.6 risk-reward play.
