The Bank of England (BoE) jumped in the UK’s shattered sovereign market to buy long-term UK bonds yesterday, because apparently, they have been warned that collateral calls on Wednesday afternoon could force investors to further dump their UK sovereign holdings. And the UK could no longer afford another heavy selloff wave on its sovereigns.
The British 10-year yield fell 10% yesterday, and the pound jumped past the 1.08 mark against the US dollar and consolidated below 0.90 against the euro.
The FTSE recovered early losses and closed the session 0.30% higher, gold recovered to $1662 an ounce, American crude rallied past the $80 per barrel, also boosted by the Hurricane Ian’s negative impact on supply. Around 11% of the Gulf of Mexico production was halted due to the storm. The S&P500 gained almost 2% yesterday to above 3700 level, while Nasdaq jumped more than 2%.
Will the enthusiasm last? Not so sure. Yesterday’s price action was a sugar rush, triggered by the BoE intervention. Enthusiasm will likely fall as the level of blood sugar falls across the financial markets.
Amazon jumped 3% as investors liked the new devices at Wednesday’s annual device event, and Apple slipped on announcement that it will, finally, not produce more iPhones compared to last years.
In Europe, all eyes are on Porsche that starts flying with its own wings today!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.0800, focus shifts to US/UK GDP data
GBP/USD is expected to resume its upside journey after concluding its correction to near 1.0800. To revive UK’s financial stability, the BOE announced a bond-buying program worth GBP 65 billion. Does BOE really not have the stomach to fight inflation while simultaneously keeping financial stability?
Gold sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz
Gold price is experiencing a healthy correction in the Tokyo session after witnessing a bumper rally. The precious metal is expected to find significant bids around the immediate cushion of $1,650.00 as the downside bias is not backed by momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.