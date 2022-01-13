Danish card and MobilePay data shows spending up by around 8% in the beginning of January 2022 compared to January 2019. This totals for quite muted growth, given rising inflation and changes in spending behaviour away from cash. Overall, we are still seeing a quite muted reaction to restrictions for the industries that are not closed down, including restaurants, where the still seems to be an appetite for dining out.
Travel spending has had a surprising rebound since new year’s. For the first week of 2022, we saw a significant improvement in spending on plane tickets and packaged holidays. Spending is still down 20% in the first full week of the year compared to 2019 and 2020, but compared to December, where it was down 40%, and not least the beginning of last year (-79%), this I a clear improvement.
January normally marks the high season for travel bookings, and the major improvement we are seeing could indicate that consumers are expecting a significant easing of the pandemic in 2022.
Spending on going out is normally fairly subdued in early January, diminishing the negative effects of the restrictions on opening hours and the shut down of nightlife. Spending on going out has been down around 20% on weekends, and half of that during weekdays.
Cultural venues, such as cinemas, museums and amusement parks will reopen next week, and should show a significant rebound after that. Infection rates are fairly high still, but this is likely to mainly affect older consumers spending behaviour after restrictions are lifted.
