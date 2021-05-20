Danish card and MobilePay data, for last week, is somewhat above normal. Due to the Ascension Day holiday last Thursday, and many families taking a long holiday for the weekend, there is additional noise in the data. Overall spending looks strong across different categories, and we are seeing clear signs of improvement in the newly opened parts of the economy, such as culture and entertainment categories, as well as travel.

Travel spending is now showing clear signs of improvement, following the easing of restrictions on international travel, and a more positive outlook for the summer holiday. Spending on plane tickets is still only half of the normal levels, but a clear improvement from just a month ago, when it was down by 70%. Spending in hotels has likewise improved significantly over the past 3 weeks, though the timing of holidays has also played a part here.

On 6 May, we also got a reopening of cinemas, indoor fitness centers, and concert halls. For the period Thursday to Sunday, last week spending in cinemas as well as in concert venues and theatres was down 40 % compared to normal. Though far below normal levels, it is a clear and speedy improvement.

Overall retail spending has eased somewhat, from being up around 15-20% in the wake of the reopening of department stores and larger shops to being up around 10% now, but there is a lot of noise in the data.

The boost to hairdressers from the reopening has worn off, and spending has normalized (if not slightly below normal, after taking account of the holiday last week).

