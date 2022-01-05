Travel and leisure stocks surge as Omicron disruption fears fade [Video]

- Summary of sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- Travel and leisure stocks surge as Omicron disruption fears fade (01:00).
- OPEC stick to the script and plan to revive more oil (2:24).
- Chinese tech stocks under pressure on new cybersecurity rules (3:04).
- China plans to add liquidity ahead of Lunar New Year holiday (3:47).
- UK PM Johnson says UK can ride out Covid wave without restrictions (4:36).
- US reports nearly 1mln Covid cases in a day (5:14).
- Goldman Sachs sees Bitcoin $100k possibility (6:04).
- Main calendar events today (8:03).
- Preview for the FOMC minutes out at 1900GMT (9:22).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.
GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600
The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.