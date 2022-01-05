Anthony Cheung Anthony Cheung
Travel and leisure stocks surge as Omicron disruption fears fade [Video]

ANALYSIS |

- Summary of sentiment at the European open (00:00).

- Travel and leisure stocks surge as Omicron disruption fears fade (01:00).

- OPEC stick to the script and plan to revive more oil (2:24).

- Chinese tech stocks under pressure on new cybersecurity rules (3:04).

- China plans to add liquidity ahead of Lunar New Year holiday (3:47).

- UK PM Johnson says UK can ride out Covid wave without restrictions (4:36).

- US reports nearly 1mln Covid cases in a day (5:14).

- Goldman Sachs sees Bitcoin $100k possibility (6:04).

- Main calendar events today (8:03).

- Preview for the FOMC minutes out at 1900GMT (9:22).

 

Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.

