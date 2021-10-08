The massive increase in freight rates in container shipping has been making headlines for some time. The price of shipping a container has multiplied over the course of 2021 compared to pre-crisis levels. The reasons for this were manifold. The rapid ramp-up of the global economy, the covid-related closure of some Chinese ports and the high consumer demand from the US due to generous one-off payments to the population in the spring played crucial roles. All this led to bottlenecks at the ports, especially in China and the US. This was and is accompanied by considerably increased waiting times and thus downtimes of ships, which further tightens global capacities. In addition, at least in the US, space in warehouses is scarce. The reason for this is that there is a shortage of trailers and trucks to transport the containers further.
The situation is unlikely to ease during the coming months, as orders for the Christmas business are starting up and thus demand for goods will remain high, especially from Asia. In addition, inventories are likely to be generally low. In the US, a corresponding question in the ISM survey gives a clear indication of this.
The high freight rates will thus probably continue for the time being. The question is to what extent this will feed through to inflation. This is difficult to answer because freight costs can range from fractions of a percent to twothirds of the value of the product, depending on the product. There are also longer-term contracts with fixed prices. So far, the impact on consumer price inflation rates has not been clear in either the US or the Eurozone. Supply bottlenecks are likely to pose a greater risk to the economy, at least for the time being, although it is difficult to differentiate between bottlenecks in production and those in transport. All the more so as there are interactions between the two. The shortage of semiconductors in the US, for example, leads to delivery delays of spare parts and of entire trucks, which in turn contributes to the transport shortage. So far, however, all this has at best slowed down rather than stalled a strong post-covid economy. In both the Eurozone and the US, industrial production exceeded pre-crisis levels (January 2020) for the first time in July. However, the situation in the logistics sector is likely to remain tense in the main economic centers for the time being. Since the duration of bottlenecks is crucial with regard to their impact, there are certainly risks for the future economy. However, we see it as more likely that the recovery process after the COVID-19 pandemic will remain the strongest determinant and that capacity bottlenecks will only slow down this process.
