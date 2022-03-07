Tragedy in Ukraine is unthinkable
From front line soldiers to the poor ill children already in hospitals who now have to endure makeshift medical care for very serious illnesses, it is all beyond words.
Everywhere, the large European nation of Ukraine is suffering immensely. From the beginning, I had to suggest there could well be a major war and it would be more terrible than people were anticipating. The images and stories coming out of Ukraine are so sadly confirming this, and are likely to get worse.
This is a war.
Again. I would like to emphasise that being so far away, Australia should fully focus all its efforts on providing humanitarian aid.
Various organisations are trying to keep count, but each individual number of the now estimated 1.5 million is a person in desperate need. All of these people's lives have been changed irrevocably. There is no going back to their homes and life returning to normal for them.
We have to act in markets
The whole world has forever changed as well.
What President Putin did not foresee was the business community response of major corporations to not only abide by sanctions, but to take their own further individual actions. President Putin is now declaring the total response of the West an act of war. Russia is being profoundly ring-fenced by the West, and the people of Russia are suddenly in a different world too.
The economy of Europe will experience recession. The global economy will slow. Food and energy prices will remain elevated, even go higher. Markets in general will continue to grapple with all the ramifications.
Russia and Ukraine produce one third of the world's wheat. Without a planting this year in Ukraine there is no next harvest. The world needs Russia's wheat as Europe needs gas supplies. Both of these will continue to flow for the moment, but are at risk. Depending on just how dire the relationship between the West and Russia becomes.
Global inflation will reach extreme levels over the rest of this year.
The motivation for central banks to react by raising interest rates will be diminished by the reality that this next wave of higher prices is completely beyond their influence. There are still the pre-existing forces of supply chain disruption, which was falling, but is again rekindled. Though these should remain moderate.
The "freedom of pricing" pressures should be slowing down however. Small businesses and large corporations have now locked in healthy profit margins and will be more content to sit still. Greater caution by consumers during this period of World War III knocking on the door will also reduce corporate motivation to raise prices of mainstream goods and services.
We will be left with many nations enduring high prices and some slowing in economic growth. Not a perfect outlook for equities.
My next report will be on Thursday and I will have some updated price projections for you then. Suffice to say, my over-all cautious and bearish view for stocks remains in place despite recent days of rebound.
Gold much higher.
US dollar higher.
Wheat and others much higher.
Oil. I mentioned $150 last week as a risk.
Australia will continue to see some safe-haven sentiment in markets, but remains vulnerable with a cautious outlook for both stocks and the dollar.
And we haven't even spoken of the NSW/Queensland flood catastrophe. Which may turn out to be the worst natural disaster in the nations history. Floods are a silent destructive force. We do not always appreciate in real time the full damage being done.
These are difficult times. The so called 'look across the valley' approach has never been a more inappropriate investment strategy.
We are fortunate in most parts of the world. We will continue to thrive. It is just that some pricing adjustments will have to be endured. A less enthusiastic Nirvana outlook will be priced into equities. As the war continues for longer than many expected, it will weigh increasingly on investment portfolios.
We have the opportunity to hedge against war as I suggested some time back and we can still do so. We have a multitude of modern day financial instruments to choose from.
There will be better days. To protect now, is to be stronger then.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.