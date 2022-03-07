Tragedy in Ukraine is unthinkable

From front line soldiers to the poor ill children already in hospitals who now have to endure makeshift medical care for very serious illnesses, it is all beyond words.

Everywhere, the large European nation of Ukraine is suffering immensely. From the beginning, I had to suggest there could well be a major war and it would be more terrible than people were anticipating. The images and stories coming out of Ukraine are so sadly confirming this, and are likely to get worse.

This is a war.

Again. I would like to emphasise that being so far away, Australia should fully focus all its efforts on providing humanitarian aid.

Various organisations are trying to keep count, but each individual number of the now estimated 1.5 million is a person in desperate need. All of these people's lives have been changed irrevocably. There is no going back to their homes and life returning to normal for them.

We have to act in markets

The whole world has forever changed as well.

What President Putin did not foresee was the business community response of major corporations to not only abide by sanctions, but to take their own further individual actions. President Putin is now declaring the total response of the West an act of war. Russia is being profoundly ring-fenced by the West, and the people of Russia are suddenly in a different world too.

The economy of Europe will experience recession. The global economy will slow. Food and energy prices will remain elevated, even go higher. Markets in general will continue to grapple with all the ramifications.

Russia and Ukraine produce one third of the world's wheat. Without a planting this year in Ukraine there is no next harvest. The world needs Russia's wheat as Europe needs gas supplies. Both of these will continue to flow for the moment, but are at risk. Depending on just how dire the relationship between the West and Russia becomes.

Global inflation will reach extreme levels over the rest of this year.

The motivation for central banks to react by raising interest rates will be diminished by the reality that this next wave of higher prices is completely beyond their influence. There are still the pre-existing forces of supply chain disruption, which was falling, but is again rekindled. Though these should remain moderate.

The "freedom of pricing" pressures should be slowing down however. Small businesses and large corporations have now locked in healthy profit margins and will be more content to sit still. Greater caution by consumers during this period of World War III knocking on the door will also reduce corporate motivation to raise prices of mainstream goods and services.

We will be left with many nations enduring high prices and some slowing in economic growth. Not a perfect outlook for equities.

My next report will be on Thursday and I will have some updated price projections for you then. Suffice to say, my over-all cautious and bearish view for stocks remains in place despite recent days of rebound.

Gold much higher.

US dollar higher.

Wheat and others much higher.

Oil. I mentioned $150 last week as a risk.

Australia will continue to see some safe-haven sentiment in markets, but remains vulnerable with a cautious outlook for both stocks and the dollar.

And we haven't even spoken of the NSW/Queensland flood catastrophe. Which may turn out to be the worst natural disaster in the nations history. Floods are a silent destructive force. We do not always appreciate in real time the full damage being done.

These are difficult times. The so called 'look across the valley' approach has never been a more inappropriate investment strategy.

We are fortunate in most parts of the world. We will continue to thrive. It is just that some pricing adjustments will have to be endured. A less enthusiastic Nirvana outlook will be priced into equities. As the war continues for longer than many expected, it will weigh increasingly on investment portfolios.

We have the opportunity to hedge against war as I suggested some time back and we can still do so. We have a multitude of modern day financial instruments to choose from.

There will be better days. To protect now, is to be stronger then.