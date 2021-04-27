We broke the Double Bottom on Gold that we found a while ago and price action is now at the upper trend line in this bearish run that has been running since last July.
We may see a further fall in price off this swing high from last week on the daily chart, but be aware of the post-COVID Fibonacci where we see strong support at the 50% level.
We are finally getting some positive moves on the FTSE100 UK stock Index which has yet to return to pre-COVID levels.
Price has been following this lower trend line but watch out for resistance at 7040 which was a key level of support in 2019.
We looked at USD weakness yesterday and we see a chance to join the trend today with USDCHF.
Price action has returned to the upper trend line and we see a short opportunity if price reverses and the Stochastic Oscillator gives us a bearish signal.
We spotted this Double Bottom on Brent Crude with a neckline at $65.50, so we could see a break and a return to previous levels at $67 but watch the fundamentals as the global COVID pandemic is still affecting crude oil demand.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.