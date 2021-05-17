Trading USD/CHF short: Air travel optimism for WTI and Brent crude [Video]

Earlier in the month we had a surprisingly bad Non-Farm Payroll report which drove the USD weaker, with the trend which doesn’t often give us many trading opportunities unless you have a crystal ball.

However, last week's US CPI data surprised the markets and the USD got stronger providing us with this counter-trend price action allowing us to get back into the market with various USD pairs.

Such pairs as USDCHF, EURUSD, and GBPUSD may have more room to move with the USD weakness.

Speaking of GBPUSD, the UK government has announced the opening of more businesses and of the country’s airports to tourist travel, lowering the requirements for quarantine, both of which should help boost the pound.

But watch out this week for UK Claimant Count Change tomorrow and Retail Sales Friday.

Also, we have Retail Sales figures from Australia and Canada.

We are still seeing CAD strength overall, but a bit of consolidation lately.

However, the optimistic news on air travel should boost the price of WTI and Brent Crude which always helps the Canadian Dollar.