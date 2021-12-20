The U.S. Dollar (USD) inched higher against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) on Monday (December 20, 2021), increasing the price of the USDCAD pair to more than 1.2900 ahead of the release of the Canadian Retail Sales news. The technical bias remains bullish since the pair printed higher low in the recent downside move.

Technical analysis

As of this writing, the USDCAD consolidates around 1.2902. Should the price continue rising, the pair might face some hurdles near the given price levels:

Short-Term resistance

1.2935 – the upper trendline arm.

1.3000 – the psychological number.

1.3062- the major horizontal resistance.

Image Source – MetaTrader4

On the downside, the pair might find some support near the given price levels:

Short-Term support

1.2858 – the major horizontal support.

1.2800- the psychological number.

1.2771 - the low of December 17, 2021.

Canadian Retail Sales news

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release Retail Sales data on December 21, 2021. According to the economist’s consensus, the Canadian retail sales registered a reading of 1.2% in October, compared to -0.6%, in the month before.

Canadian retail sales reflect total retail receipts for the period under consideration. The monthly change in retail sales data is expressed in percentage. Retail sales data is an important economic indicator because it helps data scientists forecast consumer spending patterns for the coming days.

Generally speaking, a high reading amid the Canadian retail sales data strengthens the Canadian Dollar and suggests a bearish trend for the USDCAD pair and vice versa.

Conclusion

Considering the USDCAD price movement over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was bought at around 1.2858. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.