The three most important US Indices are in consolidation these days as the market waits, this week, for earnings reports from major corporations like Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Tesla, HSBC and UBS.

So, watch for volatility and opportunities on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ.

Prices on Brent Crude and WTI have fallen over the last week based on the devastating news from India and the associated demand problems for oil.

OPEC will be meeting this week and any decisions on production levels will affect these prices.

All USD pairs show Dollar weakness but this week we will focus on USDJPY.

After a long bull run, the currency has retreated to a key level from 2 years ago with room to move below.

This week we anticipate opportunities with USDJPY with Japan’s Interest Rate decision tomorrow followed by Wednesday’s Retail Sales.

Also, this week we await the Fed Interest Rate decision and the following FOMC press conference which may affect, not only USDJPY, but all the USD pairs and the US Indices.

Finally, we have economic events from most areas this week with 3 days of news from Canada where we see we have seen volatility and weakness against all currencies except the USD.