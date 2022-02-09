Markets have been laser-focused on inflation. This makes this week’s US CPI print data hotly anticipated. Rising concerns over high inflation have been increasing expectations about more and more rate hikes. As a result, we now have Fed Fund futures pricing in five full rate hikes this year. US 10 year yields have surged on the prospect of rising interest rates. This has also resulted in a surge in the dollar.
US CPI in focus
The headline inflation print is now above 7% and the political worry over rising inflation is making it a very hot topic in US politics as well as monetary policy. All of this means that the market is highly likely to have a strong reaction to the CPI print on Thursday.
What’s the best opportunity from Thursday’s print?
Well, the best opportunity would be if the CPI print shows signs of slowing. The y/y headline is expected to come in at 7.3% with a minimum expectation of 7.0%. The core is expected to rise to 5.9% with a minimum of 5.5%. So, this means that the best opportunity would come from a miss below the minimum expectations on both the headline and the core. The importance would be that this print would mean that the Fed has some pressure released. inflationary pressures dropping would take the need for the Fed to hike rates down a level or two. Should this happen this would mean that US 10 year yields would fall. the USD should fall too and that would boost the EUR. Remember the euro has gained recently after the ECB have shown their concerns about rising inflation. In summary, if the US CPI is a miss, below minimum expectations, then the best opportunity would be in EURUSD longs.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.