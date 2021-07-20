Yesterday the markets were a bit confused with investors seeing the latest variant of Coronavirus, the Delta, as being serious enough to affect their decisions.

The big losers were GBP, the Stock Indices, and Crude which was also affected by OPEC of course.

This, however, gives us a technical opportunity on the Stock Indices like the S&P 500 where we can “Buy the Dip”.

Keep an eye on this lower trend line, watch the fundamentals, and use an indicator like the Stochastic Oscillator to confirm the reversal.

We promised to look at a couple of pairs in yesterday’s video but the Pound took a hit with EURGBP breaking through this upper trend line so our technical short will have to be postponed.

Price action did, however, hit a key level of resistance but we are still seeing bullish signals so be careful and watch the fundamentals.

Also, the weak Pound saw GBPUSD breaking this level of support with more bearish signals and, if we look at the Daily chart, we see price action trying to break this level of support from March.

Last week we pointed out this rising wedge on AUDCHF and how it might be a bearish pattern and price action didn’t disappoint us.

We now see the price at a key level from last year and, if we break this level of support, we have room to move even lower.