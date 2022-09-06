According to Thomas Bulkowski, one of the most profitable technical patterns is the high and tight flag, breaking higher. According to Bulkowski, when properly recognised, it can reach a target up to 90% of the time. So, here is what you need to look for to recognise them.
Recognising the flag pattern
Here are the steps to recognising the pattern:
-
First of all, you need to witness a steep and sharp price trend (ideally over 90% gain).
-
Ideally, this price move should be around 45 degrees.
-
Then you need to see the price from a small channel that resembles a ‘flag’ pattern.
-
The best performance comes when the flag slopes away from the preceding trend.
-
Flag formations should form over a few short days – ideally, less than 15 days.
-
Use the measured rule to aim for your target. So, the height of the move preceding the ‘flag’ formation is the measured target from the breakout of the pattern.
-
Use a trailing stop to lock in profits.
-
The trade entry is simply the break of the pattern and stops can be placed on the other side of the pattern.
Here is a look at what the Flag pattern should look like:
The logic
The most likely reason the flag pattern works is that by definition you are already entering a trending market. That is a prerequisite for finding the pattern. This pushes the odds in your favor and, when combined with a trailing stop, you can see why some traders focus on trading the flag and pennant pattern in isolation.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0000 as US dollar corrects ahead of ISM
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0000 in early European trading. Markets remain mixed amid China's stimulus optimism and persisting European energy crisis. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off higher yields, as the US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
USD/JPY jumps above 141.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is trading above 141.00, the highest level since 1998, as bulls track firmer Treasury yields. Stimulus hopes and stops triggered above 141.00 support the further upside, despite Japan's verbal intervention. US ISM PMI next of note.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.1600 amid Truss boost, weaker USD
GBP/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.1600 amid a broad US dollar pullback and cautious optimism. UK new PM Truss readies £130 billion energy plan while talks of BOE review also gain momentum. US ISM Services PMI eyed.
Gold pares intraday gains to one-week high, back below $1,720 level
Gold catches fresh bids on Tuesday and builds on last week's bounce from the $1,689-$1,688 area or the lowest level since July 21. The XAU/USD trims a part of its intraday gains to a one-week high and retreats below the $1,720 level during the early European session.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bear market bites back as Nord Stream shuts down any rally hopes
The equity market finished out last week in a pretty calm but lower fashion. The US employment report pretty much kept the guessing game intact with perhaps a slightly hawkish tone.