In this forex trading video we cover how you can trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 Hourly , 1 Hourly charts using the recent AUD/USD market structure . In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how you could trade AUD/USD structure today using the intra day trading charts and price action.

How to find consistently profitable trading ideas on the daily basis (trading strategy to trade forex structure):

1) Clear direction & structure (Combine at least two time-frames).

2) Price close to the Support/Resistance (Do not buy the top/Sell the low!).

3) Bullish/Bearish PA with sizeable Risk:Reward ratio.