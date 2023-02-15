In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trades on the EUR/USD and USD/CAD & how you can trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 Hourly , 1 Hourly charts . In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure.
In this video you will learn how we traded the EUR/USD , USD/CAD structure this week using the intra day trading charts and price action.
HOW TO FIND CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE TRADING IDEAS ON THE DAILY BASIS ( trading strategy to trade forex structure ):
1) Clear direction & structure (Combine at least two time-frames)
2) Price close to the Support/Resistance (Do not buy the top/Sell the low!)
3) Bullish/Bearish PA with sizeable Risk:Reward ratio
This forex trading video covers the trading strategy for forex structure, trading the forex major pairs after price bounced from S&Rs and showed us bullish/bearish forex price action momentum. You will learn how to target yesterday highs and lows. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. When you will learn this forex trading strategy on structure you will be able to find forex day trades consistently on week to week basis.
In this forex trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this forex trading video we discussed the reason behind taking this those forex trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader.
Remember this! Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself. You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Swing trading the forex market (or stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour. Key to long-term trading success is simple forex trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined forex trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you, trusting your experience and believing in yourself.
In forex trading (no matter what kind of trading strategy you use) you will have winning and losing trades, but what is important is that your learn to accept your losing trades and focus on the next trade without getting emotionally attached to winning or losing trades. Your forex trading success as a forex swing trader or day trader is not measured by making one or few trades, but over your consistency on the long-term and trying to be best trader as possible in present moment. Having simple forex strategy with right risk management rules and having the right trading mindset! Our live forex swing trading and day trading videos covers technical analysis, price action on forex pairs using the high-timeframes and market environement explaining why we took, and how we will manage our live forex trades.
