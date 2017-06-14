Trading the BoE rate decision: Will GBP/JPY rebound from critical trend line support?

Carney and Co. is widely expected to keep UK policy rates at a record low of 0.25 percent, even though the CPI rose 2.9% in May - the highest level in nearly four years and almost a full percentage point above the central bank’s target.

Stuck between the rock and a hard place

It is becoming harder for the policymakers to do nothing, but the reality is that they have little room to do anything. Inflation is more likely to depress consumption. The data released yesterday showed the biggest drop in British real wages since 2014.

Moreover, the great rebalancing - switch from consumption driven economy to a manufacturing driven economy - isn’t really happening despite the sell-off in the Pound. This is evident from the weaker export growth. However, the weak Pound has pushed up inflation and is indirectly hurting consumer spending at a time when the political uncertainty could lead to a drop in the foreign/domestic investment in the UK economy.

Thus, one may think the ideal move would be raise rates, however, it is easier said than done. The political uncertainty has reached new heights following last week’s election debacle. Hard Brexit is no longer an option. Investors feel the odds of a softer Brexit have improved, although market stands divided on whether Soft Brexit is positive or negative for the UK economy.

There is a risk that Pound may rally if ‘soft Brexit’ looks increasingly likely. The rally would amount to indirect tightening. Furthermore, there are no signs of wage price inflation… something the BoE wants to see before raising rates. Hence, a rate hike looks unlikely.

On the other hand, there are no signs of stress in the credit market. The financial assets remain well bid despite the election debacle. Hence, a rate cut is ruled out as well. Overall, it appears the BoE would stay put and could keep rates unchanged at least during the Brexit negotiation period. However, I do expect the BoE to throw-in hawkish sound bites so as to keep the Pound from falling further (and thereby avoid a further rise in imported inflation).

GBP/JPY Technicals

Weekly chart - Watch out for a rebound from the rising trend line support

The trend line support stands at 138.75.

Hawkish comments from the BOE could yield a break above 140.90 (weekly high), in which case the resistance at 142.81 (Feb high) could be put to test.

On the downside, an end of the weekly close below the trend line would add credence to the bearish RSI and signal continuation of the sell-off from the high of 148.11 (May high). A strong support is seen at 136.45 (Jan low) and 135.59 (Apr low).

Daily chart - Bullish MACD divergence