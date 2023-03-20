Stock Market Daily Report: SP500, AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, NVDA, MSFT, META, NFLX, GOOGL, BAC.
Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL and Bank of America BAC.
Stock Market Summary: Day Traders stay long and Positions traders - we will be looking for the short trade set ups later in the week once I can confirm the top.
Elliott Wave Analysis: Waves fours and fives to top around Wed when the FOMC Feds Funds Rate.
Trading Strategies: Day traders can continue to trade higher.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 SP500 / NASDAQ 100
- 10:19 Apple (AAPL)
- 15:17 Amazon (AMZN)
- 19:23 NVIDIA (NVDA)
- 25:29 Meta Platforms (META)
- 30:46 Netflix (NFLX)
- 31:48 Enphase (ENPH)
- 36:30 Alphabet (GOOGL)
- 38:01 Microsoft (MSFT)
- 39:03 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
- 42:12 Tesla (TSLA)
- 44:18 Block Inc. (SQ)
- 46:48 Bank of America BAC
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
