Yesterday we looked at the fundamentals on USD which affected Gold last week.

Price action rose quickly to intersect this upper trend line to give us this short opportunity.

You may want to wait for the Stochastic Oscillator to turn and here is why.

If we move out to the 4-hour chart we see price action forming this Double Top with the neckline at this key level of $1670.

Natural Gas opened with a gap this week and price action is trying to fill it.

However, keep an eye on the Stochastic Oscillator in case price action reverses.

CADCHF has been in an uptrend for more than a month and we see price action bouncing off the lower trend line with the Stochastic Oscillator turning up from overbought.

Brent Crude has been trending upward since mid-October and price action had filled yesterday’s gap.

A Double Top has formed and the Signal Line on MACD has exited from the histogram so we may be looking at a reversal.

However, if we break the neckline, be aware of the lower trend line.

We may be seeing the formation of a classic Head and Shoulders Pattern on EURGBP.

The neckline is trending down and the Signal Line on MACD has exited the histogram.

But, watch out for the Stochastic Oscillator which may move from oversold to help price action complete the pattern.