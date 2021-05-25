Last week we showed you the ranging market on AUDUSD which is now forming a descending triangle and price has just bounced off the upper trend line with the Stochastic Oscillator showing overbought.

A ranging market is what happens in the case where the two currencies in the pair are equally strong, or in this case, equally weak.

If we look at AUD overall, we see weakness against all others except the NZD and, in almost every case we see a chance to enter the market.

For example, on AUDJPY, price action has just reached the upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator is showing overbought.

Check the other AUD crosses and you will find similar opportunities.

You will find the same situation with the NZD which is equally weak and we see a Descending Triangle on NZDUSD and Stochastics into overbought as well.

It looks like the price of WTI cannot break resistance in the $66 per barrel range.

This has caused the recent strength to the CAD to stall a bit so we will watch this correlation.

