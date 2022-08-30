It looks like the Indices filled yesterday’s gaps.
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at GBPUSD, the S&P 500 (US500), the Nikkei (JP225), the Russell 2000 (RUS2000), and Gold (XAUUSD).
Yesterday we pointed out that Gold might be heading for the next key level at $1715.
Price action recovered a bit but we still have a bearish trend channel on the daily chart, the Stochastic Oscillator looks bearish, and the MACD has just fallen below 0.00.
Even the Parabolic SAR is looking bearish.
Yesterday as well, most global stock indices opened with weekend gaps to the downside but those gaps were filled like this one on the S&P 500.
We do, however, have bearish indications like this chart on the Nikkei where the Stochastic Oscillator is Overbought but we will wait for the crossover.
Speaking of indices, you can now trade the Russell 2000 on Valutrades MT4, which is an index of US companies with relatively small market capitalisations.
You can also trade the S&P 400 which you can find as US400 on MT4.
This is an index of medium-sized market capitalisations or MidCaps.
Looking at our analysis of Strong vs Weak currencies, we see that the USD is the strongest.
There are a few weak currencies right now but GBP seems to be lagging behind the most.
Therefore, looking at GBPUSD we see lots of bearish indications on the daily chart with room to move below.
However, watch the fundamentals as the UK expects to change prime ministers very soon.
That’s all for now. Happy trading with Valutrades and we will see you next time.
CFDs and FX are leveraged products and your capital may be at risk.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.