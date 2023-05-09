Yesterday we showed how WTI was helping the CAD and we now see that price action has turned downward off this upper trend line and off this Fibonacci 50% level of resistance.
We see that the Stochastic Oscillator has also turned down.
The next key level below is the $71 mark.
We have been spending a lot of time on AUDNZD as it has been giving us some good opportunities as well.
At this moment, we still see a bearish indication on the pair but it would be better to wait until the Stochastic Oscillator moves back to overbought and turns down again.
We haven’t looked at Natural gas for a while and we can see the journey it has taken based on geopolitical conflicts.
Now, on a lower time frame, we can see price action rising from this level of support at $1.93 to this upper trend line.
The Stochastic Oscillator is showing overbought and we would like to see price fill this gap.
If you saw our monthly summary from April, you would have seen these diverse chart patterns on the US Indices:
A Rising Wedge on the NASDAQ,
An Ascending Triangle on the S&P500,
A Pennant on the DJIA,
And a Descending triangle on the Russell 2000.
We need to keep an eye on all of these to expect breakouts.
Yesterday we talked about GBP getting stronger and very often this results in a weaker FTSE100.
Well, here we see price action in a clear downtrend and bouncing off the upper trend line with the Stochastic Oscillator turning down from overbought.
And finally, keep an eye on many of the USD pairs like EURUSD.
Price action is at the lower trend line with the Stochastic Oscillator very oversold and probable ECB Interest Rate rises next month.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium
XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump
PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.