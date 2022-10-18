Is AUD/USD about to turn down?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), WTI (US Oil), the S&P 500 (US500), GBPUSD, EURGBP, and AUDUSD.
Yesterday we looked at AUD pairs and we found it to be the weakest currency.
If we compare it to the USD, as the strongest currency, we get this bearish trend on AUDUSD.
The trend channel is obvious and the upper trend line may not be such a strong line of resistance as it was before.
We see the Stochastic Oscillator in Overbought territory as well.
If we look at the 1-Hour chart we see a Double Top breaking the neckline and the signal line on MACD exiting the histogram.
As well, yesterday, we promised to follow the volatile saga of Pound Sterling with the current turmoil in the UK government.
From the technical standpoint we are, in fact, seeing Double Tops forming on GBPCAD, GBPCHF, and GBPNZD.
As well, we have a Double Bottom forming on EURGBP.
As the USD is so strong, we are not necessarily looking for a reversal pattern on GBPUSD but we see that price action has not filled yesterday’s gap and MACD still looks bullish.
We see WTI at the 50% Fibonacci of support with both MACD and the Stochastic Oscillator looking bearish.
Before selling oil, we want to see a break of this level and we will find a profit target at the next Fibonacci level of 61.8% or at $83 per barrel.
Yesterday, we saw a nice rally in the stock markets and we are looking for some profit-taking and a reversal, in the direction of the current trend, on all US indices.
Note that the Stochastic Oscillator is overbought in all of these.
On the S&P500 specifically, we have the same situation with price action contacting the upper trend line so let’s watch for a bounce to the downside and a downturn in the Stochastic Oscillator.
We always like to monitor Gold and we see on the daily chart, the obvious bearish channel, and bearish indications on the Stochastic Oscillator, MACD, and the Parabolic SAR.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.