Is AUD/USD about to turn down?

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), WTI (US Oil), the S&P 500 (US500), GBPUSD, EURGBP, and AUDUSD.

Yesterday we looked at AUD pairs and we found it to be the weakest currency.

If we compare it to the USD, as the strongest currency, we get this bearish trend on AUDUSD.

The trend channel is obvious and the upper trend line may not be such a strong line of resistance as it was before.

We see the Stochastic Oscillator in Overbought territory as well.

If we look at the 1-Hour chart we see a Double Top breaking the neckline and the signal line on MACD exiting the histogram.

As well, yesterday, we promised to follow the volatile saga of Pound Sterling with the current turmoil in the UK government.

From the technical standpoint we are, in fact, seeing Double Tops forming on GBPCAD, GBPCHF, and GBPNZD.

As well, we have a Double Bottom forming on EURGBP.

As the USD is so strong, we are not necessarily looking for a reversal pattern on GBPUSD but we see that price action has not filled yesterday’s gap and MACD still looks bullish.

We see WTI at the 50% Fibonacci of support with both MACD and the Stochastic Oscillator looking bearish.

Before selling oil, we want to see a break of this level and we will find a profit target at the next Fibonacci level of 61.8% or at $83 per barrel.

Yesterday, we saw a nice rally in the stock markets and we are looking for some profit-taking and a reversal, in the direction of the current trend, on all US indices.

Note that the Stochastic Oscillator is overbought in all of these.

On the S&P500 specifically, we have the same situation with price action contacting the upper trend line so let’s watch for a bounce to the downside and a downturn in the Stochastic Oscillator.

We always like to monitor Gold and we see on the daily chart, the obvious bearish channel, and bearish indications on the Stochastic Oscillator, MACD, and the Parabolic SAR.