Last week’s US Non-Farm Payrolls figures were better than expected but the unemployment rate was higher than expected.
This sent the USD weaker into what we call “Counter-Trend” price action and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
These counter-trend moves give us an opportunity to re-enter the markets like NZDUSD and AUDUSD But watch out for tomorrow’s RBA Interest Rate Decision and the governor’s speech on Thursday among a full Economic Calendar every day this week from most major economies.
We could say the same for USDCAD but we need to see what happens to the price of Crude Oil during the next couple of days.
Over the weekend, OPEC + did not come to an agreement as the UAE did not like the proposed agreement on production.
You will note that the WTI August contract is higher than the WTI Cash Spot price and we call this Contango and it is often a signal that the markets think the price will rise.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.1850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 1.1850, as the US dollar rebounds amid a mixed market mood. The pair reverses NFP-led gains amid dismal Caixin Chinese Services PMI. Investors remain unnerved ahead of the ECB's special strategy meeting and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Defensive above 1.3800, UK PM Johnson’s plan for final unlock eyed
GBP/USD consolidates Friday’s gains above 1.3800 but bears stay cautious ahead of the key speech. UK PM Johnson is expected to ease mask mandate on update over “Freedom Day” restrictions. DUP leader cited UK-NI tussles due to Brexit, UK’s Frost downplays sausage war delay. UK Services PMI eyed.
Gold steadies near $1,790 amid mixed concerns, light trading
Gold struggles to extend three-day run-up, picks up bids of late. Risk appetite sours as traders await Fed minutes to confirm a reduction in rate hike bets. US holiday, light calendar elsewhere signal subdued markets ahead.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.