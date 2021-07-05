Last week’s US Non-Farm Payrolls figures were better than expected but the unemployment rate was higher than expected.

This sent the USD weaker into what we call “Counter-Trend” price action and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

These counter-trend moves give us an opportunity to re-enter the markets like NZDUSD and AUDUSD But watch out for tomorrow’s RBA Interest Rate Decision and the governor’s speech on Thursday among a full Economic Calendar every day this week from most major economies.

We could say the same for USDCAD but we need to see what happens to the price of Crude Oil during the next couple of days.

Over the weekend, OPEC + did not come to an agreement as the UAE did not like the proposed agreement on production.

You will note that the WTI August contract is higher than the WTI Cash Spot price and we call this Contango and it is often a signal that the markets think the price will rise.