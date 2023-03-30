Share:

In this market update video, Nathan Bray, the Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, discusses the recent market moves and the potential direction of the US Dollar Index (DXY) with Duncan Cooper, Senior Market Strategist.

Bray begins by analyzing the recent market moves, including the recent volatility in the market and the impact of inflation and FED easing on the US Dollar. He then turns to Cooper, who provides a detailed technical breakdown of the DXY chart, highlighting key support and resistance levels to watch.

Nathan also discusses the upcoming economic news that could potentially move the markets heading into the Easter break, including the release of US non-farm payrolls and inflation data. The duo also discusses the potential impact of recent events, such as the ongoing tensions in the Banking sector.

Finally, Bray and Cooper offer their insights on how traders can position themselves in the current market environment and discuss potential trading opportunities in the DXY and other major currency pairs.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this market update video offers valuable insights and analysis to help you navigate the markets and make informed trading decisions. So, grab a cup of coffee and join Nathan Bray and Duncan Cooper as they discuss the latest market moves and what it means for your trading strategy.