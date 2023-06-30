In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
01:12 – About Us
-
03:35 – EURUSD (Long trade discussed)
-
07:25 – Crude Oil
-
10:08 – Gold (Downside target achieved)
-
17:42 – SPX
-
20:02 – A look inside the Private Group
-
25:50 – Nifty (Moving as per analysis)
-
29:38 – BITCOIN (Live trade discussed)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
Nike stock sinks on slight EPS miss despite healthy sales
Nike (NKE) reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings late Thursday that sent the stock into a moderate decline. The NKE stock price gave up 3.6% and is trading at $109.35 in Friday’s premarket.