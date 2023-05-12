In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
01:12 – About Us
-
03:55 – EURUSD
-
08:35 – Crude Oil
-
13:10 – Gold (Short Setup discussed)
-
15:27 – SPX (Moving as per analysis)
-
18:20 – Regarding Private Discord Group
-
19:53 – Nifty (Short setup discussed)
-
25:56 – BITCOIN (Short setup discussed)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after weak US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0900 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the UoM Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 57.7 in May from 63.5 in April. The risk-averse market environment helps the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as USD preserves its strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated below 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Friday. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend weighs on the pair, which remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020
Gold price has gained traction and climbed above $2,010 after having touched its lowest level in a week near $2,000 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield staying in positive territory above 3.4%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.