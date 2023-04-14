In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
02:10 – About Us
-
04:26 – EURUSD (Upside target achieved)
-
08:47 – Crude Oil (Upside target achieved)
-
13:46 – Gold
-
17:46 – SPX
-
21:53 – Nifty (Bullish scenario discussed)
-
26:30 – BITCOIN (Upside target achieved)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as US Dollar extend gains
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined towards the 1.1000 area on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment following the disappointing March Retail Sales data helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls through 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD has turned negative and trades around 1.2450 amid a souring market mood. Poor US macroeconomic figures weigh on stocks, benefiting the American currency also up amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold trims Thursday gains, trades near $2,010
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,010 area on the back of renewed US Dollar demand. Dismal US Retail Sales forced high-yielding assets in correction mode, pushing the Greenback higher across the board.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.