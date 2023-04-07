In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
03:40 – About Us
-
05:36 – EURUSD
-
09:40 – Crude Oil (Went up as per analysis)
-
13:44 – Gold (Upside target achieved)
-
17:14 – SPX
-
20:33 – Nifty
-
22:58 – BITCOIN (Moving up as per analysis)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD has managed to return above 1.0900 after having dropped below that level with the initial reaction to the US jobs report, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 236,000 in March. Thin trading conditions on Good Friday doesn't allow the pair to gain directional momentum.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling below 1.2400 with the knee-jerk reaction to the mixed March jobs report from the US. US stock markets will remain closed on Good Friday and US bond markets will end the day early, possibly causing the market action to remain subdued.
Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week
Gold price settled above $2,000 but it could face increased volatility at the beginning of next week with investors assessing the March jobs report from the US. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% with a 236K increase in Nonfarm Payrolls but wage inflation continued to soften in the US.
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype.
NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising Premium
An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers.