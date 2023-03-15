In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
Timestamps
-
02:44 – About Us
-
07:00 – EURUSD
-
14:50 – EURCAD
-
20:25 – USDJPY (Updated Analysis)
-
32:00 – EURJPY (Updated Analysis)
-
41:20 – Crude Oil (Shot trade discussed)
-
48:40 – Gold
-
1:07:04 – SPX
-
01:10:40 – Nifty (Went down as per analysis)
-
01:13:52 – BITCOIN (Long setup discussed)
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil
News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0550 as USD rally picks up steam
The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the second half of the day, falling to 1.0512, as risk-off took over financial markets and provided a boost to the USD. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold: Fears boost the bright metal amid banking crisis spreading into Europe Premium
Demand for safety pushed XAU/USD higher on Wednesday, with the pair hitting $1,937.32, its highest in over a month. The market mood took a turn for the worse as the banking crisis arrived on European shores.
Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders
Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.