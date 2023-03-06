Share:

In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.

All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

Timestamps:

03:39 – About Us

06:00 – EURUSD

10:26 – EURCAD (Updated Analysis)

16:40 – USDJPY (Updated Analysis)

23:30 – EURJPY

28:43 – Crude Oil (Updated Analysis)

33:42 – Gold (Moving as expected)

40:00 – SPX (Updated analysis)

50:50 – Nifty (Short Term Elliott Wave Analysis)

1:00:10 – BITCOIN