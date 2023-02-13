In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
38 trades discussed during last 36 webinars played out precisely.
Timestamps
-
03:15 – About Us.
-
07:28 – EURUSD (Moving as per analysis).
-
11:53 – EURCAD (Bullish Trading setup discussed).
-
16:50 – USDJPY.
-
19:40 – EURJPY (Long trades taken as per previous analysis).
-
25:00 – Crude Oil.
-
29:00 – Gold (Went down as per analysis).
-
32:30 – 10,000$ profit (FTMO Challange cleared).
-
36:00 – SPX.
-
42:11 – Nifty (Trade setup discussed).
-
47:20 – BITCOIN (Moving as per analysis).
