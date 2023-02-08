In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
35 trades discussed during last 34 webinars played out precisely.
Timestamps
-
03:57 – About Us.
-
09:08 – EURUSD (Went down as per analysis).
-
15:00 – EURCAD (Long Trade setup).
-
20:37 – USDJPY.
-
25:35 – EURJPY.
-
31:15 – Crude Oil (Updated Elliott Wave Analysis).
-
37:52 – Gold (Update Elliott Wave Analysis).
-
44:12 – SPX.
-
48:20 – Nifty.
-
52:23 – BITCOIN (Long Trade Setup).
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily recovery gains, trades below 1.0750
EUR/USD has failed to build on the early recovery gains and retreated below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood and hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar hold its ground against its rivals and causes the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2100 as mood sours
GBP/USD has failed to stabilize above 1.2100 and erased a portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid the souring market sentiment and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Comments from Fed officials further support the USD.
Gold edges lower toward $1,870, erases daily gains
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $1,870 after having spent the first half of the day in positive territory above $1,880. Supported by the latest remarks from Fed policymakers, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
Microsoft rises on AI search integration, gives jolt to NVDA, AMD stocks
Microsoft (MSFT) stock is riding high once more on Wednesday. Shares of the tech giant are up another 2.1% in Wednesday's premarket after Tuesday's news that it would be integrating artificial intelligence technology with its Bing search engine pushed the stock up 4.2%.