In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.
All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0860 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.