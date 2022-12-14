In this Trading Opportunities Webinar, Neerav Yadav (Author of “Think with the Markets”) has discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices.

All discussions are based on Advanced Elliott Wave, with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

Trades discussed in the last webinar on EURUSD, GOLD and NIFTY played out as expected.

Timestamps

02:28 – About Us.

05:55 – EURUSD (Long trade worked out).

11:40 – EURCAD.

13:23 – USDJPY.

17:13 – EURJPY.

27:27 – Crude Oil (Updated Elliott Wave Count).

30:36 – Gold (Upside trade target achieved).

39:13 – SPX (Updated Elliott Wave Count).

43:20 – Nifty (Long setup worked out).

51:13 – BITCOIN (Elliott Wave Count).