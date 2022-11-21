Timestamps
09:40 – EURUSD (Upside target achieved).
21:24 – EURCAD.
25:00 – USDJPY (Updated Count).
28:30 – Crude Oil.
33:00 – EURJPY (Daily Wave Count).
42:50 – Gold (Upside target achieved).
47:24 – SPX
49:00 – Nifty.
51:00 – Announcement regarding NSE Stocks webinar.
01:01:42 – BITCOIN (Detailed Analysis with two scenarios).
1:14:24 – How to join next webinar.
